Pankaj Tripathi decodes why talented newcomers like Laapataa Ladies' cast don't get enough exposure compared to experienced actors

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava received a lot of appreciation for their performance in Laapataa Ladies. Pankaj Tripathi recently opined that these talented newcomers were able to make a place for themselves in the audience’s hearts. However, he decoded that such actors lacked exposure compared to the experienced ones due to no ‘PR machinery.’

Advertisement

In a recent interview with the Hindustan Times, Pankaj Tripathi talked about what the newcomers were missing that the experienced actors had in the industry.

He said, “Kaafi naye talent audience ke dil mein apni jagah bana pa rahe hain, jaise ki Laapataa Ladies wale actors. Woh kaam acha karte hain, bas unke paas PR machinery nahin hoti ki wo apne kaam ki prashansa karwa payein (Many new talents are able to make their place in the hearts of the audience, like the actors of Laapataa Ladies. They do good work; they just do not have PR machinery to get their work appreciated).”

The Stree 2 actor further mentioned that they struggle to connect with the right individuals to get articles written about them.

Pankaj Tripathi added that he now had some experience and had built a few connections within the media, but newcomers did not have those. He emphasized that newcomers simply needed ‘space in the media,’ which would help them reach a wider audience.

Advertisement

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi is gearing up for the release of Criminal Justice Season 4. The latest installment is titled Criminal Justice - A Family Matter. He is set to reprise his role as lawyer Madhav Mishra. The series was initially slated to arrive on JioHotstar on May 22, 2025. However, it was recently announced that the release has been postponed to May 29.

The announcement read, “Iss baar sach ke do nahi, teen pehlu hain. Mishra Ji ke career ke sabse pecheede case ke liye thoda intezaar aur! #HotstarSpecials #CriminalJustice - A Family Matter, streaming from May 29, only on #JioHotstar.”

Pankaj Tripathi also has the movie Metro In Dino in his lineup.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is true ‘feminist’ and this anecdote shared by Jawan title track singer Raja Kumari is proof