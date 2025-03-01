Robert Pattinson picks a fun spot for Jinny’s Kitchen 3, but Choi Woo Sik faces the wilderness

Director Bong Joon Ho and lead actor Robert Pattinson of Mickey 17 appeared as guests on the latest episode of Na Young Suk PD's YouTube talk segment, Blah Blah, released on February 28, 2025, KST. During the conversation, Na Young-Suk PD shared details about his popular South Korean reality show, Jinny's Kitchen, which involves opening a Korean restaurant abroad. Robert Pattinson was asked by Na Young Suk PD to suggest a potential location for the third season.

Na Young Suk PD inquired, "Do you know of a quiet, quaint place in London or the UK that would be perfect for the show?" Pattinson recommended Dorset, a rural area where he grew up. He described it as a beautiful countryside, about three and a half hours from London, saying, "It’s just farms everywhere, really beautiful."

However, he also pointed out that the area is sparsely populated, adding, "But there aren’t many people there. I don’t think you'll have many customers." Director Bong Joon Ho humorously responded, "I guess Choi Woo Shik is going to get dragged off into the wilderness again." Well, it seems Choi Woo Shik is the candidate who will be going for another lifetime of adventure.

When asked if he knew anyone from Dorset, Robert Pattinson mentioned Edwin, an 88-year-old sheep farmer. He also spoke about the changes in his life since becoming a father, admitting, "I don’t know. I have no idea." Robert Pattinson also shared his struggle with cooking, revealing that no matter how hard he tries, his meals always end in disaster. Later, Bong Joon Ho opened up about his own creative process as well as his love for sweets and quiet cafes.

Jinny's Kitchen is a popular South Korean reality show that highlights the journey of opening a Korean restaurant abroad for just 10 days. Season 1 was filmed in Bacalar, Mexico, where the cast, including Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and BTS' V, worked together as a team to establish a Korean restaurant in the town.

In Season 2, the show moved to Reykjavík, Iceland, where the team faced a new set of challenges in a completely different environment. The show is written by Kim Dae Joo and directed by Na Young Suk and Park Hyun Yong.