Box Office: Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 opens strong in Korea with USD 1.76M, projected to log USD 7M weekend

Bong Joon Ho’s highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson, has made a strong start at the Korean box office. The film debuted with USD 1.76 million on February 28, signaling promising momentum in the filmmaker’s home country ahead of its opening weekend. Industry projections suggest Mickey 17 could surpass USD 7 million in its three-day debut in Korea, further building anticipation for its upcoming U.S. release on March 7.

The film marks Bong’s return to the big screen after the massive success of Parasite (2019), which won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and became a global box office phenomenon. With Mickey 17, the acclaimed director steps into the realm of high-concept sci-fi, adapting Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7. The story follows a disposable employee who is sent on an interstellar expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated, and most of his memories are intact.

Pattinson, known for his transformative performances in The Batman and Good Times, takes on the lead role, further elevating excitement around the film. The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo, adding to its star power.

Given Bong’s strong fanbase in Korea, Mickey 17’s opening numbers are not surprising, but they will set the tone for its worldwide box office trajectory. The film’s performance in Korea—one of the most sought-after international markets for Hollywood, especially for auteur-driven cinema—will be closely watched as a potential indicator of its global appeal.

The U.S. release of Mickey 17 on March 7 will reveal whether Bong’s latest film can replicate the international success of Parasite. While Parasite grossed over USD 262 million globally on a modest budget, Mickey 17 comes with higher expectations in both scale and box office earnings.

With its blend of thought-provoking sci-fi themes and Bong’s signature storytelling, Mickey 17 is poised to make a significant impact. As it continues its rollout, all eyes will be on whether it can translate strong Korean interest into worldwide success.

Stay tuned for more updates on Mickey 17’s global box office run and critical reception as it hits theaters worldwide.