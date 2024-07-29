Romance in the House starring Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, SHINee’s Minho, Son Naeun and more confirms OTT release

Ji Jin Hee will be making his highly awaited return to the small screen with the new K-drama Romance in the House alongside Kim Ji Soo, SHINee’s Minho, and Song Naeun. Ahead of its premiere in August, Romance in the House has confirmed an OTT release surprising fans.

Romance in the House starring Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, SHINee’s Minho, Son Naeun, and more is confirmed to premiere on Netflix

On July 29, 2024, surprising K-drama fanatics, Netflix posted Romance in the House trailer confirming that it will also premiere on the OTT giant.

Romance in the House is a family romance melodrama starring Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, SHINee’s Minho, Son Naeun, and ASTRO’s Sanha. It is penned by My Secret Romance writer Kim Young Yoon and is directed by My ID is Gangnam Beauty director Kim Da Ye setting high expectations for the family drama.

Watch Romance in the House announcement on Netflix here:

Know more about Romance in the House

Romance in the House follows the story of Byun Moo Jin (Ji Jin Hee) who returns to his estranged ex-wife Geum Ae Yeon (Kim Ji Soo), daughter Byun Mi Rae (Son Naeun), and son Byun Hyun Jae (ASTRO’s Sanha).

Byun Moo Jin was divorced by his wife Geum Ae Yeon when his business collapsed and they parted ways 11 years ago. Now, Byun Moo Jin has returned to reconcile with his family, but Byun Mi Rae is not on board with having her father back nor does she want him and her mother to get back together.

Byun Mi Rae finds rare support in Nam Tae Pyeong (SHINee’s Minho) who understands her estranged relationship with her father as he has similar tuning with his.

Romance in the House will display these characters on a moving journey where they will find their way back to each other, reunite as a family, and find the real meaning of love and life.

Romance in the House will premiere on August 10 at 10: 30 PM KST (7 PM IST) as a follow-up to Miss Night and Day on JTBC and for streaming on Netflix.

