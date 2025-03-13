Seo Ye Ji expresses frustration over constant association with Kim Soo Hyun: ‘I am so sick and tired...’

Amid the escalating scandal involving actor Kim Soo Hyun, his cousin Lee Sa Rang, and their management company GOLDMEDALIST, actress Seo Ye Ji has publicly voiced her frustration over being dragged into the controversy once again.

In the early hours of March 13, 2025, Seo Ye Ji took to her official fan café to directly address her supporters, known as Yeyes. In an emotional post, she revealed that she had responded to a comment on social media before deleting it, admitting that the constant association with the issue has taken a toll on her mental and emotional well-being.

The comment in question, which was posted on one of her social media accounts, referenced a rumor circulating on TikTok that linked her to Kim Soo Hyun once again. The comment read: "Unnie, [incoherent sentence about dating Kim Soo Hyun]. Please don’t let us down again. I just read about it on TikTok."

Though the message was vague, it was enough to elicit a reaction from the actress, who has remained relatively silent despite past controversies. While she quickly deleted her reply, Seo Ye Ji later took to her fan café to address the matter, making it clear that she is exhausted by the constant association with Kim Soo Hyun and his troubled agency.

In her post, Seo Ye Ji poured out her frustrations, admitting that she has been holding back for a long time but could no longer remain silent. As quoted by Koreaboo, she wrote:

"My dearest Yeyes,

I’m only human… This has been overwhelming, stressful… and I’m so sick and tired of it all. It saddens me and suffocates me. I’ve been holding back and back… but I ended up responding to this comment. I deleted it, though.

I wish people would… please… stop. I am in no way affiliated with him and his cousin. I don’t even know why I have to explain myself… but I’m just extra frustrated tonight… Good night, Yeyes."

Her words reflect not only exhaustion but also a strong desire to distance herself from the ongoing scandal. Despite having no current ties to Kim Soo Hyun or GOLDMEDALIST, she continues to be linked to them due to her past association with the company.

Seo Ye Ji was among the first celebrities to sign with GOLDMEDALIST when the agency was established, alongside the late Kim Sae Ron. However, her time under the agency’s management was anything but smooth. Over the years, Seo Ye Ji faced multiple controversies, including allegations of bullying and manipulation, which many now speculate may have been orchestrated to shift focus away from GOLDMEDALIST’s internal problems.

At the peak of her career, Seo Ye Ji was accused of emotionally controlling her then-boyfriend and fellow actor, Kim Jung Hyun. Additionally, there were claims that she mistreated her staff, engaged in power abuse, and was involved in school bullying incidents. While she initially stayed silent, later statements from her representatives suggested that these allegations were exaggerated or false.

Now, with Kim Soo Hyun embroiled in a scandal that has shaken the entertainment industry, her name has once again been dragged into the chaos. Regardless, one thing is certain: Seo Yea Ji is determined to separate herself from the ongoing scandal. Whether she will take further action to protect herself from being continuously linked to the controversy remains to be seen. For now, her latest statement is a firm declaration that she has had enough and wants nothing to do with the unfolding drama.