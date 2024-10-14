RIIZE’s Seunghan allegedly visited protest wreaths outside SM Entertainment building prior to departure from group: Report

Seunghan parted ways with RIIZE on October 13. This comes as a surprising announcement as the idol had confirmed to return and join for activities on October 11. His return was criticized by some Netizens and 'fans' and was met with heavy backlash. Following the backlash, Seunghan decided to depart from RIIZE.

Former RIIZE member Seunghan allegedly reacted to the protests which were going on outside the SM Entertainment building. As Seunghan's return from hiatus was announced on October 11, protests against the idol's return to the group took place both online and also the SM Entertainment building. Some protesters sent flower wreaths to the SM Entertainment building.

While many visited the building to see the wreaths, some of the Netizens claim that Seunghan was one of the visitors. Some Netizens shared that while they visited the building, they spotted a man who was dressed like a trainee and looked gloomy, leading them to believe that that might have been Seunghan.

According to a netizen, a person wearing a mask came out of the building, saw the wreaths, broke down, and went back inside the building. The Netizen also shared a clip on their social media before Seunghan's departure announcement.

Seunghan confirmed his departure from RIIZE through a personal letter.

In November 2023, RIIZE's Seunghan was accused of disrespecting LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae which was swiftly debunked. Additionally, past photos of him from pre-debut smoking, kissing a woman and some alleged texts also came to light. Following this, the member took an indefinite hiatus.

In their statement on October 11, SM Entertainment revealed that Seunghan acknowledges his past actions were wrong, and has deeply reflected and feels apologetic to the other members and his fans.

But as announced on October 13, Seunghan decided to part ways with RIIZe. In his letter this idol wrote, that he was thinking too much about himself and this was causing harm to the members and the company which led him to wonder if it was okay for him to continue.

This is why the 21-year-old decided that it was best for him to leave.

