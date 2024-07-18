Did HyunA cancel most concerts from solo US tour? Here's why announcing marriage to Yong Junhyung may have affected sales

HyunA has announced My Attitude Tour 2024 following the release of her album of the same name. The tour is set to commence on August 7. However, ahead of her solo US tour, fans noticed that she had canceled most of the concerts. Netizens think this might be due to her marriage announcement with Yon Junhyung, which ultimately affected ticket sales.

HyunA cancels most concerts for My Attitude Tour 2024 due to poor ticket sales

Recently, fans noticed that on Ticketmaster, a US ticket-selling site, five out of seven concerts for HyunA’s My Attitude Tour have been canceled. In addition, the two remaining concerts - the opening in Dallas on August 7 and Seattle on August 20 are also facing lackluster ticket purchases from fans. At this rate, the whole tour may end up getting canceled.

Many netizens think her decision to marry Yong Junhyung might have affected the ticket sales for her upcoming solo US tour. Some users took to X (Twitter) and commented that she shouldn’t have announced marriage with the former Highlight member, while others said that her solo tour was in demand until the announcement.

Many netizens have openly asked to boycott HyunA’s My Attitude Tour and hoped for the cancellation of it.

Why HyunA's marriage announcement to Yong Junhyung affecting ticket sales for her US tour?

For the unversed, HyunA’s fiancé Yong Junhyung became a controversial figure after his name was mentioned in the infamous Burning Sun Scandal. It was later revealed that he was close friends with Jung Joon Young, one of the main perpetrators in the sex crimes-related case, also involving BIGBANG’s Seungri and FT Island’s Choi Jong Hoon.

When these main culprits were caught, Yong Junhyung admitted that he received a molka (secretly filmed video) from his friend Jung Joon Young. However, he never reported it, leading to speculation of his alleged involvement in the case.

When on January 18, 2024, HyunA posted a photo on Instagram tagging Yong Junhyung and making their relationship public, it caused massive outrage from fans who criticized her decision. Later, on July 8, when her agency AT AREA confirmed that the pair is set to get married this October, it aggravated the matter, leading fans to openly boycott her upcoming solo US tour.

All eyes are on now if the former 4Minute member succeeds in holding at least two concerts for My Attitude Tour.

