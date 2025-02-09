SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan purchases 4 billion KRW luxurious penthouse in Seoul's Hannam-dong amid military service

SEVENTEEN member Jeonghan recently purchased a luxurious penthouse in the osh area of Seoul's Hannam-dong for 4 billion KRW (approximately about $2.75 million USD). The penthouse deal was signed in 2021 but the construction of the complex was completed just a few months ago. As a result, the purchase was only recently finalized, likely during his time in military service.

Jeonghan's newly purchased house is part of a 16-story high-end residential apartment, Brighton Hannam. The SEVENTEEN member's room is a 105.81㎡ unit one, featuring two bathrooms and two bedrooms. Brighton Hannam is a complex present in several upscale neighbourhoods of the South Korean capital. The one in Hannam-dong is a luxurious mixed-use complex, featuring 10 floors of premium office space and 21 exclusive apartments spanning the top three floors.

As an upmarket complex, it boasts an array of luxury amenities, including a rooftop garden, private storage units, fitness center, golf lounge, and personalized concierge services. The penthouse selected by Jeonghan also showcases breathtaking panoramic views of the Han River. Apartments in Brighton Hannam are currently priced between 3.6 billion won and 5.2 billion won, making them a perfect option for those seeking a high-end living option.

SEVENTEEN's angelic vocalist Yoon Jeonghan, had a net worth of $5 million in 2022 as reported by Vox Hour. With several new musical offerings, advertisements, hosting and modelling gigs in the last two years, his earnings can be said to have increased manifold. And hence, the news of his purchase of a luxurious apartment wasn't surprising at all. Last year, SEVENTEEN's dance unit leader Hoshi also bought a house in the same complex, but in a different location.

Hoshi purchased a 5.086 billion won Brighton N40 house in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam Gu, Seoul, in May 2024. The fact that all 13 members of the boy band have invested in new assets or made other luxury purchases using their earnings underscores their financial security. The group is currently in their Jakarta leg of Right Here World Tour, missing Jeonghan who had enlisted in the military in September 26 last year. After finishing off in Jakarta tonight, they will head to Thailand for their February 15-16 concerts.