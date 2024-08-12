SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan to enlist in military in 2024, skip new album promotions; Jun to miss Lollapalooza Berlin amid China activities

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan is all set to enlist for mandatory military service in the second half of 2024. Although he has filmed all the content beforehand, he will not be able to participate in the promotional activities of the group’s upcoming 12th mini-album. On the other hand, another member Jun will be absent from SEVENTEEN’s forthcoming Lollapalooza Berlin performance.

On August 12, SEVENTEEN’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment issued a notice regarding Jeonghan and Jun’s upcoming activities. They announced that Jeonghan is set to enlist in the military in the second half of 2024.

Although the exact date hasn’t been disclosed by the agency, the K-pop idol is confirmed to be absent from the group’s 12th mini album promotions in October. He will also not participate in SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR, scheduled to commence in October.

In addition, it has been revealed that he will be able to meet CARATs for the last time before enlistment at Lollapalooza Berlin and the previously announced fan signing event.

Meanwhile, PLEDIS Entertainment announced that member Jun will not be able to participate in the group’s Lollapalooza Berlin performance, scheduled in September. He will be pursuing acting and other opportunities in China starting the latter half of this year. So, due to the overlap of the on-location filming schedule, the decision was made.

He will also be absent from the group’s music show performances for their 12th mini-album and SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE WORLD TOUR. Just like Jeonghan, Jun has also completed the filming of content beforehand for the group’s upcoming activities.

In their notice, PLEDIS Entertainment has surged fans to understand this sudden change and requested to support Jeonghan’s healthy completion of mandatory military service.

Read PLEDIS Entertainment’s full notice here:

SEVENTEEN has many activities lined up for the upcoming few months. In an earlier notice, PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed that the K-pop ensemble will make their comeback with the 12th mini-album in October. Following the release, they will embark on a world tour, meeting CARATs in cities across Asia and the United States. Meanwhile, the thirteen-piece boy band is also scheduled to headline Lollapalooza Berlin on September 7 and 8.

