Shin Ye Eun, DAY6's Young K, Kim Do Hoon, and more confirmed for new variety show about countryside life Our Village Puppy

Shin Ye Eun, DAY6's Young K, Kim Do Hoon, and more are gearing up for a new variety show. They will team up to explore the countryside life like locals in this exciting outdoor program.

On January 13, ENA confirmed the cast lineup for the upcoming show Our Village Puppy (literal translation). Shin Ye Eun, Kim Do Hoon, DAY6's Young K, Heon Nam Jun, and Im Seing Jae will be starring in this variety program. They will visit the countryside for a new taste. From eating delicious food and helping the elders of the village to showcasing their talents, the five of them will be immersed in a refreshing experience. The stars will take viewers away from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Shin Ye Eun, known for her variety show charm, will team up with other youngsters, adding energy to the team. Recently, she has shown her strong screen presence in works like Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, The Glory, Revenge of Others, and more. In this new show, she is expected to bring out a completely new side of her.

Kim Do Hoon, known for starring in Moving and Loce Scout, will lighten up the atmosphere with his bright and approachable personality. DAY6 member Young K will bring his idol charm to the group, while rookie actor Heo Nam Jun will showcase his kitchen skills in Our Village Puppy.

Last but not least, this dynamic team is complete with Im Seong Jae. Known for his performance in Hellbound, he will show his variety show skills. He is expected to win the villagers' hearts and draw laughter with his playful personality.

Our Village Puppy is set to premiere on February 22 at 8:30 PM KST on ENA. A day ahead, on February 21 at 6 PM KST it will be released via the official YouTube channel of the production company TEO.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jung Eun Ji and Lee Jun Young's upcoming rom-com 24 Hour Health Club confirms 2025 broadcast plans