When the Phone Rings stills: Yoo Yeon Seok’s jealousy flares as Chae Soo Bin meets Heo Nam Jun in upcoming episode

When the Phone Rings is an ongoing South Korean series starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the leading roles. The show’s plot follows the lives of two individuals who get married for convenience, yet their relationship completely changes following a drastic incident. Ahead of the new episode, several stills have been released showcasing the tense scene between the characters.

On December 21, 2024, the production team of When the Phone Rings was released, featuring the leading cast of the show. In the images, tensions escalate between Sa Eon and Hee Joo when a secret meeting sparks conflict. After receiving a cryptic text, Hee Joo secretly meets Ji Sang Woo without Sa Eon’s knowledge. However, Sa Eon discovers them together, confronting the situation with anger and issuing a stern warning to Sang Woo, who refuses to back down.

Later, Sa Eon and Hee Joo engage in an emotional conversation. As Hee Joo reveals the reason behind her meeting with Sang Woo, Sa Eon is left heartbroken, his sorrow evident in his expression. Meanwhile, Hee Joo’s unexpected response brings her to tears, catching her husband completely off guard.

Based on the web novel The Number You Have Dialed by Geon Eomul Nyeo, this story explores the complex and distant marriage of Baek Sa Eon and Hong Hui Ju. Their relationship began as a marriage of convenience. For three years, they have coexisted in silence, maintaining a facade of a happy, well-adjusted couple to the outside world. However, following the kidnapping of Hui Ju, their relationship completely changes.

In addition to Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin in the lead roles, the show features an impressive supporting cast, including Heo Nam Jun, Jang Gyuri, Han Jae Yi, and more. Directed by Park Sang Woo and Wi Deuk Gyu, new episodes of When the Phone Rings air every Friday and Saturday on Netflix.

Are you excited about what will happen next? Watch episode 8 of the show on the global streaming platform.

