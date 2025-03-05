Signal 2 update: Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong, and Lee Je Hoon to return in 2026 for second season of thriller

The walkie-talkie crackles to life once again! The iconic tvN drama Signal is officially returning for a second season after nine years. On March 5, tvN announced that the highly anticipated thriller series is set to air in 2026.

The network shares, “The radio's desperate signal rings again! Season 2 of ‘Signal,’ where the Gatbyeok production team and our trusted actors have reunited!” (Google translation) Signal 2 is slated for release in the first half of next year, marking a major milestone for tvN’s 20th anniversary.

The upcoming season will reunite the original lead cast—Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong, and Lee Je Hoon. Renowned scriptwriter Kim Eun Hee, who penned the first season, will return to craft the storyline for Signal Season 2. Director Ahn Tae Jin will lead the project.

According to Naver, the production team of Signal 2 shared, “To repay the love and support for Season 1, we are preparing Season 2 with even greater depth and immersion. Please show lots of interest in ‘The Second Signal."

Signal is a crime-investigation drama aired in 2016 that follows detectives from different timelines who communicate through a mysterious walkie-talkie to solve long-standing unsolved cases. The drama received widespread acclaim for its unique storyline, emotionally charged narrative, and unforgettable dialogues, including the iconic line, “The past can be changed. Don’t give up.”

At the time of its release, Signal achieved a remarkable rating of 13.4 percent, peaking at 15 percent, according to Nielsen Korea.

The finale of Signal Season 1 left audiences with lingering questions, particularly regarding the fate of Detective Lee Jae Han (played by Jo Jin Woong), who went missing for 15 years. The cliffhanger suggested he might still be alive, leaving fans eager for answers.

With the return of the original cast and creative team, expectations for Signal 2 are at an all-time high. Fans are eager to see how the story will unfold, whether more unsolved cases will come to light, and how the mysterious walkie-talkie’s time-bending power will once again shape the fate of the detectives.

Stay tuned for more updates as we anticipate the long-awaited return of Signal!