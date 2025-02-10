Signal season 2 release pushed to 2026: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, Jo Jin Woong to return in crime thriller sequel

Nearly a decade after its groundbreaking debut, the highly anticipated Season 2 of Signal is finally on its way, promising to continue the legacy of one of the most critically acclaimed Korean dramas of all time.

First released in 2016, Signal impressed audiences with its intense story, seamlessly blending crime, thriller, and supernatural elements. The drama, which followed detectives communicating across time through an old radio to solve unsolved cases, was hailed as a masterpiece that redefined Korean genre storytelling.

With its thought-provoking social commentary and inspiration from real-life criminal cases, such as the Lee Hyung-ho Kidnapping Case, the Frog Boys Disappearance Case, and the Dentist Mother-Daughter Murder Case, Signal achieved massive popularity both domestically and internationally. The show’s high ratings, averaging 13.4% and peaking at 15% (according to Nielsen Korea), cemented its status as a modern classic.

However, despite its immense success, a second season remained uncertain for years, leaving fans hanging after Season 1’s open-ended finale. But now, after much anticipation, CJ ENM has officially confirmed Signal Season 2, set to premiere in 2026, aligning with tvN’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

The exciting news was announced at the CJ ENM Content Talk 2025 event on February 10 in Seoul, where Park Sang Hyuk, head of the Channel Business Division at CJ ENM’s Media Business Division, confirmed the production schedule. Adding to the excitement, actress Kim Hye Soo shared a special video message, revealing, "Both the cast and production team are doing their utmost during filming. Please show lots of love and anticipation for the new Signal”, as quoted by Kbizoom.

Writer Kim Eun Hee has been working closely with production company BA Entertainment for years to craft the perfect continuation of the story, ensuring that Season 2 lives up to the immense expectations. The original cast: Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Jo Jin Woong, are set to return, reprising their roles as Park Hae Young, Cha Soo Hyun, and Lee Jae Han.

Their involvement has been strongly hinted at for years, with director Jang Hang Jun (husband of writer Kim Eun Hee) recently teasing in an interview, "I shouldn’t say anything… but basically, the original actors are all in". Joining the returning cast is a new face: Ahn Jae Hong, who is expected to play a key role in solving unsolved cases, though details of his character remain under wraps.