Single’s Inferno 4: Netflix drops UNSEEN moments from Lee Si An-Yuk Jun Seo 'bed scene', he confesses 'Feel like I'll lose...'

Netflix has given Single’s Inferno fans an unexpected treat by releasing an unreleased scene featuring Lee Si An and Yuk Jun Seo. This cozy nighttime moment, which was edited out of the final cut, has sent fans into a frenzy, as it showcases the duo’s undeniable chemistry in a way never seen on the show. In the newly revealed scene, Si An and Jun Seo are seen getting comfortable for the night, chatting away with a relaxed and playful energy.

The scene begins with Jun Seo preparing for bed and trying to turn off the lights. Si An suddenly says, “You look a bit scary.” Laughing, Jun Seo responds, “Haven’t you seen me? I actually look scary”. Moments later, as they settle into bed, Jun Seo casually remarks, “I can’t wait to see what we’ll do tomorrow.” With a chuckle, he then adds, “Let’s come back tomorrow.” Si An immediately shuts him down, laughing as she says, “As if! Not with you”. Still persistent, Jun Seo asks, “Why not?” Si An refuses to budge, simply saying, “No.” The two continue their back-and-forth teasing, giggling all the while.

Their conversation takes a deeper turn when Jun Seo asks, “Tell me about your childhood. What were you like in school?” Si An responds, “I used to swim”. Surprised, Jun Seo follows up, “Really? Until what grade?” Si An replies, “Sixth grade.” Impressed, Jun Seo says, “That’s impressive.” Then, in a playful tone, he adds, “I wish the girls would do Korean wrestling as well.” Si An laughs and challenges him, “Want to do it now?” Jun Seo, pretending to hesitate, replies, “I feel like I’ll lose to you. I can see from behind you have broad shoulders”. Si An, taken aback, lightly smacks him and warns, “Don’t mess with me.” Laughing, Jun Seo teases, “They are perfectly squared”.

Continuing the conversation, Jun Seo reminisces about the competition, saying, “I remember the name of the final match in Round 2. It was Ultimate Korean Wrestling. In my opinion, they should have started from the preliminaries. Then I could have started from the first match. I would have taken down all five of them”. Si An, unimpressed, playfully responds, “Are you here for the games? This is Single’s Inferno. It’s not Physical: 100”. Jun Seo laughs at her response and asks, “Really?”

At this point, it’s clear that the two have grown comfortable with each other, with their natural chemistry shining through in every exchange. Towards the end of their conversation, Jun Seo softly admits, “I’m having such a blast. I’m amazed by how I feel”. The two then wish each other goodnight, settling into bed in a cozy and warm atmosphere.

As soon as the scene was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel, fans flooded the comments, expressing their excitement over the unreleased footage. Many agreed that this moment between Si An and Jun Seo made their connection even more obvious and questioned why it was removed from the final edit. Some fans speculated that the scene was cut to maintain suspense over Si An’s final choice, as it was clear from their interaction that she and Jun Seo had a special bond. Others couldn’t get enough of their adorable banter, saying their chemistry was unmatched.