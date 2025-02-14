Are Single’s Inferno 4 contestants Yuk Jun Seo and Lee Si An dating after becoming couple on show? Fans spot alleged hint

Netflix’s hit reality dating show Single’s Inferno 4 may have ended, but the romance continues beyond the island. Fans were recently treated to an exciting surprise when contestant Yuk Jun Seo shared an Instagram post featuring Lee Si An, hinting at their real-life relationship. The post immediately set social media abuzz, with viewers thrilled at the possibility that one of the show’s most beloved couples had transitioned from on-screen chemistry to an off-screen romance.

On February 13, Yuk Jun Seo took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo with Lee Si An. In the image, Lee Si An affectionately wraps her arm around Yuk Jun Seo’s waist, smiling widely. Beyond the photo itself, Yuk Jun Seo’s letter further deepened fans’ emotions. He wrote, "Like everyone else, I spent every day sincerely. I don’t know how often there will be moments where I can express my genuine feelings. I’m happy I could laugh and cry together! Thank you!! 2025.02.13."

Although he did not explicitly confirm a relationship, the emotional message and affectionate snapshot were more than enough for fans to draw conclusions. Fans who had rooted for the pair throughout Single’s Inferno 4 expressed their joy at seeing the connection seemingly continue in real life.

Single’s Inferno 4 concluded recently, but its impact remains strong. The latest season attracted immense attention thanks to its lineup of contestants, including Yuk Jun Seo, actor Jang Tae Oh, model Kim Tae Hwan, Produce 48 alum Lee Si An, sports announcer and former Miss Chunhyang Kim Min Seol, Miss Korea 2020 winner Kim Hye Jin, and Mix Nine participant Park Hae Rin.

The season proved to be a major success on a global scale. It secured the 6th spot in Netflix’s World Top 10 TV rankings (non-English category) and made its way into the Top 10 charts in 23 countries, including Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, Canada, and Brazil.

As the season came to a close on February 11, the finale saw the formation of four couples: Yuk Jun Seo and Lee Si An, Kook Dong Ho and Kim Ah Rin, Kim Tae Hwan and Bae Ji Yeon, Ahn Jong Hoon and Kim Hye Jin. Following the show’s conclusion, fans eagerly speculated which of these couples might have continued their relationships in real life. The most popular predictions revolved around Yuk Jun Seo and Lee Si An and Kook Dong Ho and Kim Ah Rin, as their chemistry appeared to be the strongest throughout the season.

With Yuk Jun Seo’s latest Instagram post, it seems that fans have finally received ‘confirmation’, at least one Single’s Inferno 4 couple has stayed together beyond the show’s finale. Fans are now eagerly watching to see if Kook Dong Ho and Kim Ah Rin or any of the other pairs will confirm that their love has lasted beyond the island.