Song Ha Yoon's school bullying case: Alleged victim accuses actress of using 'malicious media tactics' to frame her

Song Ha Yoon's alleged victim of a school bullying case, referred to as Oh, is back with a third statement. On July 7, KST, Oh took to an online discussion portal and explained the entire incident from her point of view, as reported by Allkpop.

She also blamed the actress for trying to use illicit means to force their side of the narrative around and make Oh look bad. Through this, Oh showed that she had no intentions of settlement outside court.

Song Ha Yoon's accuser blames actress for using media to change the case narrative

Oh's third public statement was titled "I am the victim of Song Ha Yoon's school vi*lence." She claimed that "Song's side is using malicious media tactics to frame me as a criminal and shift the focus" and explained that "what the public truly wants to know is why Song Ha Yoon was transferred, and whether it was due to school vi*lence." The issue was primarily based on whether the Marry My Husband actress bullied Oh at school.

However, as per Oh, the accused was trying to highlight whether or not the alleged victim was a wanted cr*minal in South Korea.

Song Ha Yoon's accuser reveals possessing alleged evidence against her

Oh said, "There is consistent testimony from numerous classmates and witnesses that Song was forcibly transferred from Banpo High School to Gujeong High School not voluntarily, but as a result of disciplinary action (Measure No. 8 – Forced Transfer) after being identified as a perpetrator in a group assault." The actress, however, denied the claims, calling them false.

Song Ha Yoon's alleged victim to press charges of defamation against actress for spread of falsehood

Oh once again stressed that her unavailability to attend police summons in South Korea was solely because of residing in the US, and the inconveniences it would cause her to travel to another nation for questioning.

Claiming Song Ha Yoon's claims of Oh being on a wanted list as unfounded, she stated, "Equating a summons with being a fugitive is a malicious distortion of the facts intended to frame me as a criminal. Such claims constitute defamation, and I will pursue legal action."

