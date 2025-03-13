5 new Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week: Dexter to Dasettante Cycle

Explore All Entertainment Categories

POLL: Ahead of Be Happy, vote for your most favorite Abhishek Bachchan film on OTT; I Want To Talk to Guru

Your Friends & Neighbors Trailer: Jon Hamm Goes From Riches to Thief in New Apple TV+ Series; WATCH

OTT Releases This Week, March 10 to 16: From Millie Bobby Brown's The Electric State to Rosamund Pike's The Wheel of Time Season 3

Aamir Khan confirms dating Gauri Spratt; reveals he has introduced her to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Kim Kardashian Jokes Her Kids Don’t Miss Her When She’s Away; Claims They Couldn’t ‘Care Less’

New South movies releasing in theaters this week: Vaibhav starrer Perusu to Court

Loot Kaand OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Tanya Maniktala and Sahil Mehta starrer crime thriller

Jay-Z’s Lawyer Explains Defamation Case Against Former Accuser; Says She Cannot Be Allowed to 'Hide From the Reality'

Justin Bieber Debuts Clean-Shaven Look Amid Ongoing Speculation Regarding Split from Wife Hailey Bieber; DEETS