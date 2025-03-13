5 new Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week: Dexter to Dasettante Cycle
Read further to uncover the details of the new Malayalam films you can see in theaters this week!
Malayalam cinema is set to make a grand return to theaters with an exciting lineup of new releases this week. Here are the movies you can check out!
New Malayalam movies releasing in theaters
1. Dexter
- Cast: Rajeev Govinda Pillai, Abishek Joseph George, Yukta Pervi, Sithara Vijayan, Hareesh Peradi
- Release date: March 14, 2025
The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual film Dexter is a suspense thriller directed by Suriyan G. The movie follows Aadi, who suffers from PTSD after losing his girlfriend, Yamini.
Struggling with his trauma, he undergoes memory-erasing treatment and starts afresh, reuniting with his childhood friend, Bhuvi. What happens next in his life forms the crux of the story.
2. Uttavar
- Cast: Jishnu Vijayan Nair, Athira Sudheer
- Release date: March 14, 2025
Directed by Anil Dev, Uttavar is a Malayalam drama set to hit theaters this week. The film stars Jishnu Vijayan Nair and Athira Sudheer in the lead roles.
3. Aaranyam
- Cast: Lonappan Kuttanad, Saji Soman, Divya Sreedhar, John Daniel, Lovely Babu
- Release date: March 14, 2025
Aaranyam is a Malayalam devotional drama directed by SP Unnikrishnan DFT. Produced by Lonappan Kuttanad himself, the film revolves around themes of faith, justice, and redemption.
4. The Waiting List: An Antidote
- Cast: Avinash Vijayan, Selby Scaria, Sohan Seenulal, Kottayam Ramesh
- Release date: March 14, 2025
Directed by Cherian Mathew, The Waiting List: An Antidote is a gripping drama that tells the powerful survival story of a young woman who is trapped, abused, and blackmailed by her drug-addicted lover.
The rest of the movie focuses on the victim’s right to live in her community, challenging the notion that she must hide or end her life.
5. Dasettante Cycle
- Cast: Hareesh Peradi, Vaidi Peradi, Kaathal Sudhi, Kabani Haridas
- Release date: March 14, 2025
After struggling with the fast-paced life in Chennai, a man turns to robbery. However, things take a tragic turn when his actions lead to devastating consequences, ultimately costing a woman her life.
