New South movies releasing in theaters this week: Vaibhav starrer Perusu to Court

South cinema is gearing up for various releases this week, including dubbed versions and re-releases. Here are the details to check out if you’re planning to watch new movies this week!

South movies that are releasing in theaters this week:

1. Perusu (Tamil)

Cast: Vaibhav Reddy, Niharika NM, Sunil Kumar Reddy, Chandini Tamilarasan

Release date: March 14, 2025

The movie Perusu features the tale of two brothers coming together after their father dies. However, a day of mourning turns into a struggle when they find something within him is still alive. The movie is bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj.

2. Dexter (Malayalam-Tamil)

Cast: Rajeev Govinda Pillai, Abishek Joseph George, Yukta Pervi, Sithara Vijayan, Hareesh Peradi

Release date: March 14, 2025

The Malayalam-Tamil bilingual movie Dexter is slated to release in theaters this week. The suspense thriller features the tale of Aadi and Yamini whose lives take a dark turn when the latter is kidnapped.

3. Dilruba (Telugu)

Cast: Kiran Abbavaram, Rukshar Dhillon, Kathy Davison, John Vijay

Release date: March 14, 2025

The movie Dilruba, directed by Viswa Karun is all set to hit the big screens on March 14. The romantic drama flick features Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role.

4. Appu (Kannada)

Cast: Puneeth Rajkumar, Rakshita, Avinash Yelandur, Srinivasa Murthy, Sumithra

Release date: March 14, 2025

The iconic Kannada movie Appu starring Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role is once again getting released in theaters after its original release in 2002. The movie directed by Puri Jagannadh is a romantic actioner.

5. Sweetheart! (Tamil)

Cast: Rio Raj, Suresh Chakravarthi, Gopika Ramesh, Renji Panicker

Release date: March 14, 2025

The movie Sweetheart! starring Rio Raj and Gopika Ramesh in the lead roles features the tale of Vasu, whose life turns upside down when his partner, Manu, reveals her pregnancy. The film is produced by musician Yuvan Shankar Raja.

6. Lamp (Telugu)

Cast: Vinod Nuvvula, Avantika Jo, Madhu Priya, Koti Kiran

Release date: March 14, 2025

The movie Lamp focuses on a police officer and detective who are investigating a series of murders in their city with a mysterious lamp linking them together.

7. Varunan (Tamil)

Cast: Radha Ravi, Charan Raj, Dushyanth Jayaprakash

Release date: March 14, 2025

The Tamil action film Varunan, starring Radha Ravi, is slated for release this week. The movie is directed by Jaayavelmurugan.

8. Court: State vs A Nobody (Telugu)

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sivaji Sontineni, Saikumar Pudipeddi

Release date: March 14, 2025

A determined lawyer takes on a high-stakes case to defend a 19-year-old boy challenging the legal system that has pre-decided him to be guilty. The movie is bankrolled by Nani.

9. The Waiting List: An Antidote (Malayalam)

Cast: Avinash Vijayan, Selby Scaria, Sohan Seenulal, Kottayam Ramesh

Release date: March 14, 2025

This film is a powerful survival story of a young woman trapped and abused by her drug-addict lover.

10. Rakshasa (Telugu dub)

Cast: Prajwal Devaraj, Sonal Monteiro, K S Sridhar, Arna Rathod

Release date: March 14, 2025

The Kannada horror thriller Rakshasa’s Telugu dub version is slated to release in theaters this week. The film tells the tale of a Brahmarakshasa demon who is captured and sealed in a box, accidentally ending up at a police station.

11. Dassettante Cycle (Malayalam)

Cast: Hareesh Peradi, Vaidi Peradi, Kaathal Sudhi, Kabani Haridas

Release date: March 14, 2025

A man resorts to robbery after enduring the fast-paced life in Chennai. However, things go awry when he faces the consequences which cost a woman’s life.