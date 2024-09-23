9 Highest-Paid Telugu Actors 2024: Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and more who charge whopping amount per movie

Tollywood or the Telugu film Industry has undoubtedly secured a top position in Indian cinema. There has been a significant increase in moviegoers who enjoy watching South Indian films, especially Telugu cinema. Meanwhile, Telugu actors like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Ram Charan, and others have also become prominent figures in Indian cinema and are ruling millions of people across the globe. Are you aware these actors charge a whopping fee for their appearances? Yes, that’s right. In this article, Pinkvilla has curated a list of 9 highest-paid Telugu actors in 2024. What are you waiting for? Dig right in to find out who the richest Telugu actors are and how much they charge per movie.

Highest Paid Telugu Actors 2024

1. Prabhas (Rs100cr to 200cr)

The list starts the list with an exceptional actor, performer, and superstar known for his high-octane action films. Yes, we are talking about Prabhas. Regarded as the First Pan-Indian superstar, Prabhas marked his debut in the film industry with the Eeswar but his breakthrough came with the blockbuster action-romance flick Varsham. Today with films like Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, Prashant Neel’s Salaar, and others, he is one of the biggest actors in India. As per reports, Prabhas charges 100cr to 200cr per film.

2.Allu Arjun (Rs 100cr to 125cr)

The next on the list is our very own 'Pushpa Raj' aka Allu Arjun who reportedly charges Rs 100cr to 125cr per film. Apart from his brilliant on-screen performances, the actor is also regarded as one of the finest dancers of Indian cinema. Allu Arjun has received several awards including a National Film Award. His notable works include Pushpa: The Rise, Sarrainodu, Race Gurram, Parugu, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and others

Advertisement

3. Jr NTR (Rs 100 cr)

The next on the list of highest-paid Telugu actors is Jr NTR. Born on May 20, 1993, the superstar is the grandson of legendary Telugu actor and politician N.T. Rama Rao. Today, the Devara actor is one of the most successful actors from the Nandamuri family who charges around Rs 100 crore per movie.

Jr NTR debuted in 1991 as a child artist in the film Brahmarshi Viswamitra. Then, the 41-year-old actor was seen in the title role of Rama in the Gunasekhar-directed mythological film Ramayanam (1997). This film also bagged the National Film Award for Best Children's Film and his performance was also appreciated. Some of the best films of Jr NTR’s career are RRR, Student No: 1, Aadi, Simhadri, Rakhi, Yamadonga, Adhurs, Baadshah, and others.

4. Ram Charan (Rs 90cr to 100cr)

Next, we have Jr NTR's co-star from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Ram Charan who charges Rs 90 to 100 cr per movie. The actor has successfully carved a niche for himself with his mind-blowing performances. It is worth mentioning that Ram Charan is the son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi. It was in 2007 that the actor began his film career with the action film Chirutha. The film became an instant hit at the box office, garnering positive responses for the actor. Ram Charan has appeared in several blockbuster films like Magadheera, Yevadu, Rangasthalam, Acharya, Govindudu Andarivadele, and others. He is also one of the richest South Indian actors of 2024.

Advertisement

5. Mahesh Babu (Rs 80cr to 100cr)

Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu popularly known as Mahesh Babu charges between Rs 80cr to 100cr per movie. Born on 9 August 1975, the superstar is the son of Legendary Telugu actor Krishna and his wife Indira. Mahesh debuted as a child artist at the age of 4 in a cameo role in Needa in 1979. Later in 1999, Mahesh Babu debuted as a lead actor with Rajakumarudu. Later, his breakthrough came with the supernatural drama Murari (2001), and the action film Okkadu (2003). Today, Mahesh Babu has appeared in over 35 films including Guntur Kaaram, Maharshi, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and others.

6. Pawan Kalyan (Rs 60cr to 100cr)

The next on the list of 9 highest-paid Telugu actors is actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan. Born as Konidela Kalyan Kumar on September 2, 1971, the superstar entered the Telugu film industry in 1996 with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi helmed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana. Further, he went on to deliver some iconic films at the box office like Attarintiki Daredi, Tholi Prema, Khushi, Gabbar Singh, Jalsa, Thammudu, Badri, and Bheemla Nayak among others. Apart from his acting spree, Pawan Kalyan joined politics and now is the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

7. Chiranjeevi (Rs 40cr to 70cr)

As per several media reports, the legendary actor Chiranjeevi charged Rs 40cr to 70cr per movie. The eminent South Indian actor is known for his ever-green aura, charm, dashing looks, and iconic roles onscreen. Recently, Chiranjeevi made history as he entered the prestigious Guinness World Records. The honor recognized him as the most prolific star in the Indian film industry in the actor/dancer category. Some of the notable works of the Padma Vibhushan recipient include Waltair Veerayya, Indra: The Tiger, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Acharya, Godfather, and Gang Leader among others.

8. Vijay Deverakonda (Rs 27cr to 45cr)

As per IMDb, one of the most popular pan-Indian actors in Indian cinema, Vijay Deverakonda charges Rs27 cr to 45 cr per movie. It was in 2011 that Deverakonda debuted with Ravi Babu-directed romantic comedy Nuvvila. Later, he appeared in Sekhar Kammula's Life is Beautiful the following year but in a minor role. However, Vijay Deverakonda got his initial fandom in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial yet blockbuster film Arjun Reddy.

Although his portrayal of a self-destructive, short-tempered, and alcoholic surgeon received widespread criticism at the same time, the actor became a popular face across the globe for his convincing performance in Arjun Reddy.

Advertisement

9. Nandamuri Balakrishna (Rs 30cr)

Last but not least on the list of 9 highest-paid Telugu actors is Nandamuri Balakrishna. The actor and politician charges around Rs 30 crore per movie and is one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema. His notable works include Bhagavanth Kesari, Veera Simha Reddy, Akhanda, Legend The Terror, and others.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from IMDb and Forbes. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: 'You are different from other Nepo kids': Fans comment as Janhvi Kapoor shares video message in Telugu ahead of Devara release