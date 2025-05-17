Vijay Deverakonda REFLECTS on Liger’s failure and if he regrets it now: ‘It was a great idea on paper’

Vijay Deverakonda is eagerly awaiting the release of his movie Kingdom, slated to hit theaters on July 4, 2025. Ahead of its release, the actor spoke to Filmfare, where he reflected on the failure of Liger.

When asked if he regretted being part of the project, Vijay said he didn’t feel that way and admitted to being deeply obsessed with the character.

In his words, “I was obsessed with my character—learning martial arts, building my physique to look like a fighter, and figuring out the stammer. Everything about the role was so challenging that I completely enjoyed the process of making it.”

Highlighting how he had always been a fan of director Puri Jagannadh, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Growing up, I was a huge fan and admirer of director Puri Jagannadh. His film Pokiri with Mahesh Babu sir is one of my favorites, and it was a dream of mine to make a film with him. I was extremely sad that we didn’t make a better film—it was a great idea on paper that we fudged… but I have zero regret about the film.”

The actor further added that he learned a great deal from the experience of Liger. Vijay emphasized that the lessons he took away have changed him, and that growth will reflect in his future projects.

For those unaware, Liger is a 2022 sports action drama written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film tells the story of a young MMA fighter named Liger, who dreams of becoming a champion boxer, striving to uphold his late father’s legacy and fulfill his mother’s ambition.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film featured Vijay Deverakonda in dual roles as both father and son. It also starred Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, and others, with American boxing legend Mike Tyson making a cameo appearance. Despite the hype, Liger was heavily panned by critics and failed to make a mark at the box office.

Looking ahead, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Kingdom, a spy thriller that is reportedly part of a planned duology. He also has upcoming projects like VD14 and SVC59 in the pipeline.

