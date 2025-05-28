Fans think Rashmika Mandanna just soft-launched Vijay Deverakonda with new Instagram pics?

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share a gorgeous series of pictures. In the post, the Pushpa actress was seen draped in a yellowish-pink saree, making fans think she might be soft-launching Vijay Deverakonda.

Sharing the images online, Rashmika Mandanna penned the caption: “These pictures have all of my favourites.. The colour, the vibe, the place, the beautiful lady who gifted me the saree, the photographer and the everything and everything in this photo is irreplaceable to me.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s photo taken by her favorite photographer

As Rashmika Mandanna posted a series of images, netizens were quick to reply that the photographer must be Vijay Deverakonda. While it is not clear whether the actress implied it was him, a netizen said, “The place… I think vd’s home,” while another person wrote, “Photo clicked by Vijay Deverakonda.”

Netizens commenting on Vijay Deverakonda being the photographer

While fans and netizens think about whether Rashmika’s new images were truly taken by Vijay Deverakonda, previous posts from Vijay and his brother Anand Deverakonda indicate it to be his home itself.

In a previous post featuring Vijay, Rashmika, and director Parasuram, the trio was seen posing in front of the same wall background. In another dance video by Anand Deverakonda, the same background was also spotted, indicating it to be their home.

Vijay and Anand Deverakonda sharing posts with same background

While it is still unknown whether Rashmika Mandanna deliberately soft-launched her rumored boyfriend, Vijay Deverakonda, or whether it was just a coincidence, the actress truly looks gorgeous in her new look.

Coming to Rashmika Mandanna’s work front, the actress was last seen in the lead role in the movie Sikandar, starring alongside Salman Khan. The AR Murugadoss directorial venture is currently available to stream on Netflix.

The actress is next set to appear in the lead role for the movie Kuberaa. The Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni directorial is a social thriller, directed by Sekhar Kammula, and is slated to release on June 20, 2025.

Apart from Kuberaa, Rashmika Mandanna will also be appearing in films like The Girlfriend and Thama, which are expected to release this year.

