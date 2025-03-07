Baapu OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Brahmaji starrer Telugu rural family drama

Telugu rural drama Baapu hit the theaters back on February 21, 2025, and opened up to a lukewarm response at the box office. Despite a gripping storyline offering something new to the plate for the audience, it failed to gross strong numbers at the end of the day. And now the film is gearing up for an OTT release.

When and where to watch Baapu

Telugu rural family drama Baapu is now available on OTT. Viewers can now watch it online on the streaming portal Jio Hotstar.

Sharing the formal announcement for the same, the OTT giant dropped a post on their account in X (formerly Twitter) and wrote: “Aaand they’re hereee #BaapuonJioHotstar Streaming Now only on #JioHotstar.”

Official trailer and plot of Baapu

Coming to the storyline of Baapu offers a completely fresh take and represents the lives of ordinary villagers. The plot centralises on the life of a farmer who has given his heart and soul to his work and has ever since struggled head-on with hardcore struggles and challenges against their mere survival.

However, things take a drastic change when the family of the old farmer starts to realise that the death of one of them can only help get rid of the strangling debt situation.

The family is now facing the constant strive for mere survival, ensuring how to meet the ends of a growing family, while the film continues to showcase undercurrents of emotions and family drama that question life itself at many different levels.

Cast and crew of Baapu

The main star cast of Baapu includes Brahmaji, Aamani, Srinivas Avasarala, Sudhakar Reddy Kethiri, Dhanya Balakrishna, Racha Ravi and others.

It is directed by K Dayakar Reddy and produced by Bhanu Prasad Reddy under the banner of Comrade Film Factory. RR Dhruvan has composed the musical score for the film.