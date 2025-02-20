Baapu OTT release: Where to watch Brahmaji’s Telugu satirical comedy drama online after its theatrical run

Baapu starring Brahmaji in the lead role is slated to hit the big screens on February 21, 2025. Now, a report has surfaced that reveals the movie’s OTT details post its theatrical release.

Where to watch Baapu

The movie Baapu starring Brahmaji in the lead role is set to make its online debut after its theatrical release on JioHotstar, as per a report by 123Telugu.

Official trailer and plot of Baapu

The movie Baapu is a satirical comedy-drama based on real-life events. It offers a humorous take on life in a village setting and showcases the daily struggles faced by its people.

The film highlights the livelihood of a farmer, his sacrifices, and his fight for survival while also maintaining strong family bonds. It captures the realities of rural life with authenticity.

While Baapu is described as a dramatic tale, it is expected to have a fun and lighthearted tone in its narration, despite depicting a contrasting tragedy within its story.

Cast and crew of Baapu

The movie Baapu features actor Brahmaji in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Sudhakar Reddy Kethiri, Srinivas Avasarala, Aamani, Dhanya Balakrishna, Racha Ravi, and many more in key roles.

The film is written and directed by K Dayakar Reddy with RR Dhruvan composing the musical tracks and scores. The film’s cinematography was handled by Vasu Pendem with editing being fulfilled by Aalayam Anil.

Coming to the lead actor’s work front, Brahmaji was last seen playing the lead role in the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie directed by Sukumar was an action drama flick following the life of Pushparaju and his rule after becoming the leader of a smuggling syndicate.

The film which served as the sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise featured Allu Arjun in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and many more in pivotal parts.