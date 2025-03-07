Chiranjeevi’s next project with Anil Ravipudi will be one of the fastest-made Telugu movies; know more here

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming work front includes some of the most anticipated projects. And one of them includes filmmaker Anil Ravipudi’s next, which the actor confirmed during an event.

And now, according to a recent Gulte report, Chiranjeevi has allegedly allotted a very short span of 90 days for Anil Ravipudi’s film. This will make the film one of the fastest Telugu films to be made in recent times. The makers are in talks to commence the shooting soon.

Reportedly, the movie is likely to go on floors by May 2025 and it would be completed by October of the same year. Moreover, the report further suggests that the makers are aiming for the Chiranjeevi starrer to release by Sankranthi 2026.

However, no official announcement on the matter has been made as of now.

Chiranjeevi first confirmed the film during an event for Vishwak Sen’s Laila, saying that his next flick, directed by Anil Ravipudi, would be a full-fledged massy entertainer.

He said, “It’s going to be a laugh riot from start to finish. I’m attempting a full-fledged entertainer after so many years, and I’m eagerly looking forward to it. I’m always thinking of going onto the sets and how I will enact the scenes.” He further added, “Whenever Anil comes home to narrate the scenes, we both end up laughing out loud.”

Apart from this, Chiranjeevi has another bloody, action-packed gangster drama directed by Srikanth Odela. It will be presented by Nani, who has already worked with the filmmaker.

Chiranjeevi and Srikanth’s project has already been officially announced, but the title and further details of the movie are still under wraps.

Other than these, the megastar is also anticipating the release of his film Vishwambhara. The Telugu fantasy action film is directed by Mallidi Vassishta and is expected to hit the big screens this year.