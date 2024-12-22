Bagheera OTT release date: Here's when and where you can watch Hindi version of Sriimurali's action movie

Bagheera, starring Sriimurali, was released in theaters during the festive occasion of Diwali on October 31. While the movie is currently streaming on OTT platforms in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages, fans have eagerly awaited its Hindi version. After months of anticipation, the makers have finally announced that the Hindi dubbed version of Bagheera is ready for its digital debut.

When and where to watch Bagheera

The makers of Bagheera recently announced that the Hindi version of the Sriimurali starrer will start streaming Disney + Hotstar from December 25 onwards. The streaming giant also announced the same and wrote, "Shikari ka shikar karne aa raha hai..Bagheera. #Bagheera Streaming from December 25 in Hindi. #BagheeraOnHotstar."

Official trailer and plot of Bagheera

The trailer of Bagheera begins with a conversation between a mother and her son. She speaks about how divinity appears in various forms during moments of darkness. She also warns that it is not only God who emerges in such times. A demon can also rise.

The focus then shifts to Bagheera, a vigilante who hides behind a mask. He fights fiercely against criminals and seeks justice. However, his methods do not align with the law and cause his fellow officers to view him as a criminal.

Talking about the plot of Bagheera revolves around the life of Vedanth Prabhakar. He is inspired by his mother to see police officers as real superheroes. He decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and becomes a police officer.

In Mangalore, he meets Sneha and falls in love with her. However, tragedy strikes when he witnesses corruption and multiple heinous crimes. This pushes him to become a vigilante called Bagheera. He eliminates criminals at night with the help of Narayana and a small team.

His main target becomes Rana, a crime boss running an organ trafficking ring. Vedanth loses Sneha to Rana’s cruelty and vows revenge. With secret support from CBI officer Guru, he dismantles Rana’s operation. He saves many lives and kills Rana to avenge Sneha’s death. The story ends with Guru hinting at Bagheera’s return to fight more evil.

Cast and crew of Bagheera

Bagheera is helmed by Suri while the project is backed by Vijay Kiragandur. The cast includes Sriimurali, Rukmini Vasanth, Sudha Rani, Prakash Raj, and Rangayana Raghu in prominent roles. Meanwhile, B Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for the film and A J Shetty was in charge of cinematography.

