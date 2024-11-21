Who is SriiMurali? Know all about the actor who played superhero in Bagheera and is Puneeth Rajkumar's cousin

SriiMurali is a popular Kannada actor who recently starred in the superhero flick Bagheera. Directed by Suri, the film faced stiff competition from Amaran and Lucky Baskhar in theaters. However, Bagheera emerged as a box-office hit and made its digital debut on Netflix on November 21. While we discuss his upcoming projects, let’s take a closer look at who SriiMurali is.

Who is SriiMurali?

SriiMurali was born on December 17, 1981, in Bangalore into a family with strong ties to the film industry. His father SA Chinne Gowda is a film producer and his brother Vijay Raghavendra is also a popular Kannada actor. Legendary star Rajkumar was his uncle while Puneeth and Shiva Rajkumar are his first cousins.

Interestingly, SriiMurali is married to director Prashanth Neel's sister Vidya. The couple tied the knot on May 11, 2008, and have two children- a son named Agastya and a daughter named Atheeva.

SriiMurali made his acting debut back in 2003 with the movie titled Chandra Chakori. The film did well and his performance was praised by viewers. In 2004, he featured in the film Kanti which was set against the backdrop of the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. He played the role of a college student who gets caught in a political conflict after falling in love with a Marathi girl. His performance earned him the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor.

In 2008, SriiMurali starred in Minchina Ota, produced by his father and featured his brother Vijay alongside him. Some of his best works include Yashwanth, Gopi, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Sri Kshetra Adichunchanagiri, Madhagaja, Loosegalu and more.

For the unversed, SriiMurali has also lent his voice in two movies including Zoom and Mahanubhavaru.

SriiMurali's upcoming movies

SriiMurali returned to the big screen with Bagheera this year. The film was penned by his brother-in-law Prashanth Neel. He is well-known for his work in Yash starrer KGF and Prabhas starrer Salaar.

Bagheera has now been released on Netflix. The streaming giant announced the same and wrote, "Veeraru inna kalpanikaralla. Ooralli ondu hosa veera bandidane, avana hesare…Bagheera. Watch Bagheera on Netflix, out 21 November in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam!"

Take a look at the post below:

Apart from SriiMurali, the movie also featured Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead.

