Balagam actor GV Babu passes away, director Venu Yeldandi pays tribute

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of the death of an individual.

Telugu actor GV Babu passed away today, May 25. According to reports, he had been suffering from age-related health issues for some time. While undergoing treatment at a hospital in Warangal, the veteran stage artist succumbed to his illness and breathed his last.

GV Babu was last seen in the Telugu film Balagam. Following the news of his demise, the film's director, Venu Yeldandi, took to his X handle to share a heartfelt note. He expressed his condolences and paid tribute to the veteran artist, acknowledging his talent and contribution.

Venu Yeldandi wrote, "G.V. Babu is no more. He spent his entire life in the theater. In the last days, I was fortunate enough to introduce him through Balagam. May his soul rest in peace."

Take a look at his post below:

Balagam is a critically acclaimed Telugu family drama that hit the big screens in 2023. Directed by Venu Yeldandi in his debut, the film stars Priyadarshi, Kavya Kalyanram, Sudhakar Reddy, GV Babu, and others in key roles. Set in a Telangana village, the story revolves around the death of Komurayya, an elderly man whose passing triggers a wave of emotional and social upheaval in his family.

Following his death, hidden family tensions surface, especially between Komurayya’s sons-in-law, who have been estranged for two decades. The funeral becomes the backdrop for unresolved disputes, strained relationships, and personal agendas. Sayilu, Komurayya’s grandson, is entangled in a financial crisis and attempts to use the situation to his benefit. Meanwhile, villagers start believing that Komurayya’s restless soul is behind several mishaps.

To restore peace, the Panchayat intervenes, urging the family to unite before the final rituals. The emotional turning point arrives when the family hears a mournful song that sparks reflection and reconciliation.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help.

