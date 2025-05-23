Sarangapani Jathakam OTT Release: When and where to watch Priyadarshi’s Telugu comedy as it silently debuts online

Telugu comedy-drama Sarangapani Jathakam was released in theaters on April 25, 2025, and opened to heaping positive reviews from the audiences. The film’s entertainment quotient was disguised as a social critique and satire, which brought something completely new to the table. And now it has already made its way to OTT for its digital run.

When and where to watch Sarangapani Jathakam

Sarangapani Jathakam made a silent entry on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on May 23. Audiences can watch it online on the streaming giant anytime now in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages besides Telugu.

The 2 hours and 12 minutes long film can also be rented to watch, other than those who already have a subscription. An official social media announcement for the OTT release is yet to be made by the streaming platform.

Official trailer and plot of Sarangapani Jathakam

The storyline of the film centers around the life of a car salesman, Sarangapani, who is in love with his boss, Mythili. Their families decide to get them married.

As everything runs smoothly for a much-awaited nuptial between the lead pair, a renowned astrologer predicts that Sarangapani will commit a murder in his lifetime. A devout believer in this science of prediction, he vehemently decides to kill a person and avert this misfortune of fate.

What follows is how his impulsive action drives results that completely change him and the course of his life at large. It also shows whether Sarangapani actually goes to the worst extent of committing the crime or whether he finds a better path to walk along.

Cast and crew of Sarangapani Jathakam

Telugu comedy Sarangapani Jathakam stars Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Roopa Koduvayur, Srinivas Avasarala, Tanikella Bharani, Vennela Kishore, Viva Harsha and more in pivotal roles.

It is written and directed by Mohanakrishna Idraganti and is bankrolled under Sridevi Movies. Vivek Sagar has composed the musical score of the film.

