Coolie: Rajinikanth charges Rs 260 crore above for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film and Nagarjuna Akkineni Rs 24 crore?

Rajinikanth’s much anticipated project, Coolie, is slated for August 14, 2025 release. The mega project is not just mounted on a large scale, but has also been in the news for its high potential at the box office. Ahead of its theatrical release, here’s everything you need to know.

Coolie is reported to be made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore and is set to be a signature Lokesh Kanagaraj production to its core. The director is reportedly charging a staggering fee of Rs. 60 crore, after hiking remuneration from his last film.

However, it is none other than Rajinikanth who has emerged as Asia's highest paid actors with the whooping fees he is drawing from Coolie.

If reports by News18 are to be believed, the 72-year-old Tamil superstar is taking home a paycheck anywhere between Rs. 260-280 crore for the film. This amount surpasses previously earned fees by actors like Aamir Khan and Jackie Chan.

On the other hand, the next in line senior actor for Coolie, Nagarjuna, is said to have hiked his fees as well. Reportedly, he is charging Rs. 24 crore for his role as Simon in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

Other actors starring in the action thriller include Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra Rao, who have reportedly not hiked their fee and are taking the usual one for the mega project.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who will be making a special cameo in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, is said to be getting somewhere between Rs. 25-30 crore, according to NewsX.

That’s not all. Actress Pooja Hegde, who recently delivered a hit with Retro is also a part of Coolie. She is making a cameo appearance in a song. The Devaa actress is reportedly taking home Rs. 2 crore, as per Siasat.

Coolie is produced by Sun Pictures and its musical score is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

In other news, recently, the makers of Coolie dropped an exciting new promo for the movie as they started a 100-days countdown for the release of the film.

Check out the post here:

The viral clip featured sneak peeks into the looks of the actors in their on-screen roles, raising buzz among audiences.

Reaffirming the release date, the makers penned “Arangam Adhirattume, Whistle Parakkattume #CoolieIn100Days #Coolie worldwide from August 14th.”

