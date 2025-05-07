Lokesh Kanagaraj to make his acting debut with Dhanush’s Captain Miller director? Here’s what we know

Lokesh Kanagaraj is surely not a new name for anyone who has been following Tamil cinema over the last few years. After delivering successes with films like Kaithi, Master, Vikram, and Leo, it seems that the director is now set to make his debut in a leading role.

According to a report by Let’s Cinema, Lokesh is gearing up to star in a film that will be directed by Arun Matheswaran, who previously helmed Captain Miller with Dhanush. Arun was initially expected to direct the Ilaiyaraaja biopic, but it is speculated that the project has been delayed.

Given the situation, it is expected that Arun will take up this new film as his next venture, with an official announcement anticipated soon. However, as of now, these remain rumors and can only be confirmed once Lokesh himself makes an official statement.

Speaking of Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director has made a few onscreen appearances in the past. In 2021, he made a cameo appearance alongside his crew members in Thalapathy Vijay’s Master.

Later, he was also seen in a music video titled Inimel, alongside Shruti Haasan. The song was penned by Kamal Haasan and produced under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films International.

On the professional front, Lokesh’s next directorial venture is Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. The action entertainer features an ensemble cast that includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and many more in key roles.

The film is slated for release on August 14, 2025, and will clash with War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Additionally, it has been reported that Aamir Khan will make a cameo appearance in the film.

Meanwhile, director Arun Matheswaran was last seen directing Captain Miller, an action period film starring Dhanush. The movie tells the story of a former British Indian soldier who must save his village from imperialists.

