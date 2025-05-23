Coolie BTS: Rajinikanth starrer’s new video promises fiery action entertainer in Lokesh Kanagaraj style

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is slated to hit the big screens on August 14, 2025. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped new visuals from the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial as the track “Coolie Powerhouse” debuts on audio streaming platforms.

In a post shared by the makers, the visuals promised a series of fiery moments from the Rajinikanth starrer. The BTS video had the superstar from the shooting moments, with even fans creating a frenzy, and the actor waving at them.

Advertisement

Sharing the same, they penned the caption: “Engengum Koraeyathu Mass (translated from Tamil, Mass will never go low).”

See the post:

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had recently expressed his appreciation towards the superstar. In his interview with Sudhir Srinivasan on YouTube, the director said, “I can’t even begin to explain what the superstar made me feel like. He made me realise various things, he made me think about life… And I cried, even laughed. Every day, I was learning something.”

Coolie starring Rajinikanth in the lead role is said to be an action entertainer with the superstar said to have a negative-shade role. With the superstar in the lead, the movie features Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao as co-leads, with Aamir Khan said to have a cameo appearance.

Other than them, the film has an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and many more in key roles. As Lokesh Kanagaraj helms the actioner, Anirudh Ravichander crafts the musical tracks and scores.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Coolie is slated to hit the big screens on the same weekend as Independance Day, making it clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Coming to Rajinikanth’s work front, the superstar is currently filming for his next movie Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The sequel is set to have the actor reprise his role as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, with Nandamuri Balakrishna to play an extended cameo.

Apart from him, the film is expected to have Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar in cameo roles once again, reprising their roles from the first installment.

ALSO READ: Kuberaa: Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer to drop 2nd single on THIS date