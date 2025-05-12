Did Lokesh Kanagaraj take a dig at SS Rajamouli? Coolie director claims he doesn’t make ‘actors sit for 3 years’

Lokesh Kanagaraj seems to be having his hands full at the moment, courtesy the unbelievable excitement around his next release, Coolie. The filmmaker recently made some clever revelations about his work, leaving everyone surprised.

Speaking on the Sudhir Srinivasan podcast, the director made the most anticipated revelation as he spoke about his immediate lineup of films ahead.

After Coolie, he remarked it would be a “spree of sequels” under the LCU with Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, and even Leo 2. Besides this, there will also be Rolex as a standalone film with Suriya.

In his words, “After that there is Kaithi 2. I have to do a film with Kamal sir also and Vikram too because we haven't finished the story yet. And finally it has to be Leo 2 and Rolex is a standalone film. I have an idea for that and we are– Suriya sir and myself discussed about it for so long.”

For the unversed, the first installment of Leo featured Thalapathy Vijay. While the actor is all set to quit cinema and join politics, the news about Leo 2 has gathered substantial buzz about who will take on the sequel.

Moving on, in another segment of the interview, Lokesh addressed his upcoming film Coolie and how he prefers to shoot a film like that, which is majorly a multi-starrer.

Lokesh Kanagaraj went on to compare himself with SS Rajamouli and the latter’s film RRR, where actors are occupied for the project for over three years.

He said that he, instead, takes a few months to wrap film completely and ensure that they space out adequate and complete time for his movie.

He said, “I am not making movies like RRR which makes actors sit for 3 years. I wrap up my films in 6-8 months. So I insist that my actors are entirely dedicated to my project and not disturb their get ups throughout the making.”



Coolie releases on August 14, 2025.

