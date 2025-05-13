POLL: Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Leo 2 and more; which film in LCU are you looking forward to the most? VOTE

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) began with Kaithi back in 2019. It expanded with Vikram in 2022 and Leo in 2023. Each film introduced powerful characters and deeper connections. Dilli, Vikram, Leo, Benz, and Rolex now form the core of this gritty action universe. With sequels and spin-offs on the way, the excitement is real. But before you cast your vote for the upcoming LCU film you're most excited about, let’s explore them a little more.

Speaking about the future of LCU, Lokesh Kanagraj shared with Sudhir Srinivasan, "I’ll start with Kaithi 2. I also have to do Vikram 2 with Kamal Sir, but I haven’t finished writing it yet. Finally, it has to be Leo 2, but we must plan it without keeping Leo Das in mind."

Kaithi 2 might begin production in 2025. If the movie goes on the floor soon, Karthi will return as Dilli. This time, the story might explore his past before prison and his connection with Adaikalam. On the other hand, plans are going on to bring Kamal Haasan back as Agent Vikram. Fans are eager for its release, though it’s still unclear when production will begin.

Leo 2 is also seemingly confirmed, but there’s uncertainty around it. While Leo performed well at the box office, the sequel’s future depends on Thalapathy Vijay. This is because he is stepping into politics after his alleged last film, Jana Nayagan.

Meanwhile, a new addition to the LCU is Raghava Lawrence starrer Benz. Though not directed by Lokesh, he’s creatively backing the project. The film has already begun production, and fans are curious about how this new character will fit into the LCU.

Finally, there’s Rolex, the highly requested spin-off centered around Suriya’s character. Though not officially confirmed, the rumors continue to swirl. Fans are desperate for a standalone Rolex movie.

So, the question is: Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Leo 2, Benz or Rolex, which film are you most excited for?

