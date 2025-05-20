Pendulum OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Vijay Babu's mystery thriller film online

Pendulum is a thriller film that was originally released in the Malayalam language in 2023. Directed by Rejin S. Babu, the movie received mixed reviews, but fans praised Vijay Babu’s performance as Dr. Mahesh. If you missed watching it in theaters, don’t worry, as the Telugu version is set to release online soon.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Pendulum

Pendulum will start streaming on ETV Win from May 22, 2025. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "What if your dreams are trying to tell you something…? Get ready to witness a gripping mystery thriller that blurs the lines between reality and illusion! #Pendulum. Premiering in Telugu – May 22."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Pendulum

The story of Pendulum revolves around two children, Amir and Angel, who share a dream. Their connection is broken when an unknown man calls Angel, ending the dream. Years later, Amir is mysteriously found in Antony’s truck and strange events begin to unfold.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahesh Narayan, recently relocated to Kerala from Melbourne, begins to experience vivid déjà vu and unexplainable dreams. A trip with his family leads him into a supernatural mystery involving lucid dreams and time loops. As Mahesh seeks answers, he meets Angel and uncovers long-buried secrets.

Advertisement

Guided by John Master, a lucid dream expert, Mahesh learns he has unknowingly entered a dream space shared by Amir and Angel. He begins to piece together events from the past, discovering the truth about Amir’s fate and his own role in it.

Cast and crew of Pendulum

Pendulum features Vijay Babu, Ramesh Pisharody, Indrans, and Anumol in lead roles. The film is helmed by Rejin S. Babu, with music composed by Jean P. Johnson. It is produced by Danish KA, Lisha Joseph, and Binoj Villya, with Akhil Erakkil serving as co-producer.

Executive producers include Arun Prasad AP and Biju Alex. Cinematography is handled by Arun Damodaran, while editing is done by Sooraj ES. The creative director for the film is Jithin S Babu, and the lyrics are penned by Titto P Thankachen, Sameer Binsi, and Lisha Joseph.

ALSO READ: Bhavani Ward 1997 OTT release: When and where to watch Pooja Kendre's Telugu horror film online