Big update on Thalapathy Vijay's political party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam to be revealed on THIS day; check details

Thalapathy Vijay is set to officially launch the flag and anthem of his political party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on August 22 at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, Chennai. The event will take place around 9.15 AM in the morning. This marks a significant milestone in Vijay's transition from the film industry to active politics as he gears up for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The event, which is expected to be attended by over 300 TVK functionaries, will see Vijay hoisting the party flag on a 30-foot pole. The flag is rumored to feature Vijay's image within a red circle on a yellow background, a color that symbolizes equality in Tamil culture.

The party anthem, composed by popular music director S Thaman with lyrics penned by V Vivek, will also be released during the ceremony.

Vijay's TVL shared a statement on their social media handles announcing the same. The English translation of the statement read, "It is a great blessing if every day is a new direction and a new force in history. 22nd August 2024 is the day that God and nature have given us as such a boon."

"Working for the welfare of Tamil Nadu, I am happy to announce that tomorrow we will introduce our hero flag, the victory flag, which will become the symbol of our state, in our headquarters secretariat, release the party flag song and hoist the party flag. Our flag will fly across the country from tomorrow. Tamil Nadu will be better from now on. Victory is sure," the statement concluded.

Vijay, who announced the formation of TVK in February 2024, has made it clear that he will not support any political party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Instead, he is focused on strengthening TVK's grassroots infrastructure over the next two years and contesting the 2026 assembly polls under his party's banner.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled The Greatest of All Time. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie will release in theaters on September 5. Vijay will also feature in Thalapathy 69 before embarking on his political journey.

