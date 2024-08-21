THROWBACK: How Prabhu Deva's one phone call convinced Thalapathy Vijay for cameo in Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore

Thalapathy Vijay's special appearance in Akshay Kumar’s blockbuster film Rowdy Rathore for the famous song Chinta Ta Chita was loved by the cinephiles. In the middle of the song, he stuns everyone as he appears with Prabhu Deva and dances to the song. But do you know how the superstar's cameo role happened in Prabhu Deva's directorial?

In a throwback interview, he shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote about the time he called Vijay and requested him to make an appearance in the song.

As per a report in OTTplay, he said, "I did a Hindi film, Rowdy Rathore. At the time, I think Vijay was in Mumbai shooting for Thuppaki. I called him on the phone and informed him about the song I was shooting. And I asked him if he could make a guest appearance in the song. And he immediately said yes." Further, Prabhu Deva appreciated him and said Thalapathy Vijay is a sweet person.

For the unversed, the 2012 film Rowdy Rathore is a full-on masala entertainer that perfectly blends action and comedy in classic Bollywood style. It is pertinent to mention that Rowdy Rathore is the official remake of the Telugu movie Vikramarkudu, which features Ravi Teja opposite Anushka Shetty.

In the film, Akshay Kumar plays a double role – a small-time crook, Shiva, and an honest police officer, Vikram Rathore. Several chaotic and humorous events unfold when Shiva, a con artist, is mistaken for Rathore, setting off the film's plot. Apart from Akshay Kumar, Rowdy Rathore also features Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in The Greatest Of All Time. Apart from him, actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others will be seen in key roles. The makers of GOAT released the trailer of the Vijay starrer recently. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

