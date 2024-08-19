PICS: Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu meet late Captain Vijayakanth’s family to pay respects before The GOAT’s release

Thalapathy Vijay is all set to appear on the big screen soon with his film The Greatest Of All Time, slated to release on September 5, 2024. Now, the superstar along with the makers of GOAT has visited the late Captain Vijayakanth’s residence and paid their respects.

The pictures from the visit were shared by director Venkat Prabhu who along with the superstar had visited Vijayakanth’s wife Premalatha and their sons.

Check out the pictures here:

Interestingly, the director revealed during the GOAT trailer launch that the film has an AI-created cameo of Vijayakanth to honor the late actor’s legacy in cinema.

The official trailer of The Greatest Of All Time was released on August 17, 2024, promising an action-packed spy thriller mixed with sci-fi elements. The trailer showcased the actor in a dual role playing both father and son. As the clip progressed further we were able to see some high-octane action sequences which also used de-aging technology on the actor.

Check out the trailer for The Greatest Of All Time:

The film which has Vijay in the lead role also has an ensemble cast of actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and more in key roles. The movie follows Gandhi, a former spy who was the top asset of an anti-terrorist squad called SATs.

Advertisement

As the past comes knocking on the doors once again, the man has to confront his past evil before it becomes a menace to them. Aside from the trailer, the makers have also unveiled three singles from the movie, with the last one called Spark, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Check out the Spark song here:

Coming to the actor’s work front, Thalapathy Vijay is next set to collaborate with director H Vinoth for the superstar’s alleged final film, Thalapathy 69. The yet-to-be-titled movie is said to be a complete action entertainer as opposed to initial rumors of being a political thriller.

ALSO READ: 9 best South Indian movies of all time to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTT platforms