Bigg Boss Kannada fame Kirik Keerthi announces divorce with Arpitha; says he wants to forget 'bitter memories'

Kannada celebrity couple Kirik Keerthi and Arpitha had been married for nearly eleven years now. They faced a lot of challenges to enter marital bliss. However, after almost a decade now, the Kannada couple has officially parted ways. Kirik Keerthi took to Instagram and released a statement announcing his divorce from his wife Arpitha.

In his long statement, announcing the divorce, Kirik Keerthi expressed that he wants to forget all the bitter memories and start a new life. His statement in Kannada loosely translated to, "According to law today is mine and Arpita...A complete break in the relationship between husband and wife..Got it. From now on my personal, business she has nothing to do with ideas..There won't be...because that's all...officially anymore I am not the owner of Karimani anymore..."

The note further read, "May she also get a good life...Forget the bitter memories and start a new life..."

Kirik Keerthi announces divorce from Arpitha

Kirik Keerthi and Arpitha met each other for the first time in college. Arpitha noticed Keerthi when the Kannada language professor called out her name. Their friendship slowly turned into a romantic relationship but later, they went through many struggles to enter marital bliss. Apparently, Arpitha's parents didn't accept their love, and she was even beaten by her family members for going against them to marry Keerthi. In 2022, on the Jodi No 1, the couple expressed their love and how they stood with each other during difficult times.

Advertisement

In a shocking turn of events, Kirik Keerthi, in February 2023, made some shocking revelations and revealed suffering from depression. He also stated that he has been worried about his son’s future and how many other questions about life are bothering him. "But now if I am afraid of everything, how can I answer those who brought me into this situation..? How will those who invested in me get justice…? How to build my son’s future..? These questions were haunted…” he wrote in a note on Instagram in February 2023. However, he deleted the post later from his Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnannaa: Wedding date to guest list; here's everything you need to know