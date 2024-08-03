When Ram Charan REVEALED what he dislikes about his wife Upasana and said, 'She lives in...'

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, time and again, proved to be a match made in heaven with their adorable pictures on social media. The duo has never shied away from showcasing their love for each other in various media interactions.

While Ram has often credited his beloved wife for his success and pillar of strength, Upasana has called her husband her ‘unpaid therapist’.

While the Magadheera actor has always highlighted what he loves about his better half, did you know about the one thing that Ram dislikes about Mrs. Konidela? In an interview with Ritz magazine in 2016, the Game Changer actor opened up about one quality of his wife that he does not like.

He said that Upasana lives in a fairy tale and needs to be brought back to the real world every time. Further, the Rangasthalam actor spoke about what he admires about his wife. He said that Upasana shares an amazing relationship with his parents and called her a ‘stress buster’.

Moreover, the star wife also revealed what she loves about her husband and said that she admires the thoughtful things RC does for his wife. For instance, Upasana spoke about how Ram holds her saree when she walks, as he knows that his lady love is struggling.

Mrs. Ram Charan shared an anecdote from their wedding. She said that her nose ring was slipping out, and oblivious to the cameras around them, Ram kept adjusting it. He even paints her nails.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Game Changer. The upcoming political thriller is helmed by S. Shankar and produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Apart from the RRR actor, Game Changer will feature Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nasser in important roles. As per reports, Ram Charan plays the double role of father and son in the Shankar directorial.

Recently, producer Dil Raju revealed that Game Changer will be released during Christmas this year.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Jr NTR suffered from depression after his films failed: ‘Didn’t know what...’