Lokesh Kanagaraj Films Ranked: Worst to Best cinematic ventures directed by Coolie helmer

Lokesh Kanagaraj has been one of the most prominent names in the Tamil cinema industry ever since the success of his films and the cinematic universe he has created, known as the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe, or LCU.

With his rise in movies as the helmer of various interesting ventures, it only feels right that a ranked list of films exists, covering from his weakest to the best.

Lokesh Kanagaraj Films Ranked

5. Leo (2023)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Where to watch: Netflix

Starting off, the film that I would consider his weakest venture in Tamil cinema to date is the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. A partial adaptation of the 1997 DC graphic novel, A History of Violence, the film tells the tale of Parthiban, a cafe owner who is misidentified by many as a gangster presumed to be dead years ago.

While the story portrays the tale of a man fighting for his family against uncertain individuals, it stood firm due to Vijay’s performance, but it was a letdown from a writing perspective. Despite already having an American version based on the same novel, the film became redundant to meet commercial elements.

The story tropes, the lack of momentum in the second half, and the connection it tried to create with Lokesh’s cinematic universe felt forced; the movie suffered from squandering the potential of a superb cast being reduced to stereotypical tropes. However, it was still entertaining, especially with Anirudh Ravichander’s musical prowess.

4. Maanagaram (2017)

Cast: Sri Natarajan, Sundeep Kishan, Regina Cassandra

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In my opinion, Lokesh Kanagaraj's debut venture, Maanagaram, was a refreshing movie in Tamil cinema when it was released in 2017. The action thriller hyperlink film focuses on several unnamed characters who reside in the metropolis of Chennai.

Taking the movie from the perspective of several individuals, the entertaining and engaging thriller showed us various facets of storytelling. An experimental and bold attempt, the film captured every emotion as characters were drawn into each other’s fights, unfolding comprehensively.

Despite being a peak dream for writers, the film does suffer from a debutant director’s limits of expertise, but it is still a worthy watch. The flick was remade in Hindi as Mumbaikar.

3. Master (2021)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

A film that had every Vijay fan in the town hyped up was the action thriller, Master. The movie tells the tale of JD (John Durairaj), a college professor and alcoholic who prioritizes the welfare of his students despite being considered a menace by the management.

After an altercation at the college, the professor is unwillingly assigned to teach at a juvenile home, where he comes to the truth about kids being used as pawns by a goon, Bhavani. How the two come face-to-face in this Hero’s Journey film sets up the rest of the flick.

A solid venture for the audience, Master was able to balance brilliant storytelling with commercial plot points. With Vijay’s character, JD, and Vijay Sethupathi’s character, Bhavani, being fleshed out to the best extent, this movie showcased the stylization of both the actors, with the former being a favorite for many, including me.

However, I think the film remains stagnant in the second half, suffering from the same bland and grey-shaded nature of the characters, and eventually becomes an average commercial pot-boiler.

2. Vikram (2022)

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, Vijay Sethupathi, Narain, Kalidas Jayaram, Gayathrie, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A spiritual sequel to the 1986 movie of the same name, Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram was a massive storm in theaters. The return of the veteran star to the big screens after a short time away, the movie presented him as an aging but fearless man trying to fulfill a mission that his son had started.

If you’ve ever seen any interview featuring Lokesh Kanagaraj, you would know how hardcore of a fan he is of Kamal Haasan. With the fanboy director at the helm, the movie hit it out of the park with its execution, writing, pacing, visuals, and music.

The natural progression of the events, with adequate screen time for every single character, the film may not have been subtle, but it was a firecracker when watched and even re-watched.

1. Kaithi (2019)

Cast: Karthi, Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Hands down, Kaithi starring Karthi in the lead role is like the best movie to come under Lokesh Kanagaraj’s directorial to date. The film, featuring the story of an ex-convict being dragged into a night-long mission with a policeman, starts off as the beginning of an edge-of-your-seat thriller.

Layered and nuanced, the character of Dilli, played effortlessly by Karthi, balances the emotions of a torn father eager to meet his daughter and carries the grandeur of someone who once was someone not meant to be trifled with.

Subtle and engaging, Kaithi was one of those sweet surprises that movie lovers enjoyed from Tamil cinema, proving how big of a filmmaker Lokesh could become and being the first installment of LCU.

While all these movies provide some factor of entertainment for an average Joe, I’ll be excitingly looking out for the director’s maiden outing with Rajinikanth in Coolie.

