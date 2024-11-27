Did Rashmika Mandanna just confirm Pushpa 3 with her emotional post about 5-year journey with Allu Arjun, film team?

Pushpa 2: The Rule is inching closer to hitting the big screens on December 5. Just a few days ahead of its release, the star cast wrapped up shooting for the movie. Following that, they took to their social media handles to pen emotional notes as they bid farewell to their five-year-long journey on the sets. Rashmika Mandanna also shared her feelings about the last day of the shoot.

The actress penned a long "Dear Diary" note on her Instagram stories and mentioned how overwhelming November 25th was for her. Rashmika explained that after a full day of shooting, she flew to Chennai for an event and then returned to Hyderabad the same night. After getting only a few hours of sleep, she rushed to her final day of shooting for Pushpa 2. However, it did not feel real, even though she knew it was her last day.

Rashmika also seemingly hinted about Pushpa 3 and penned, "Out of the 7/8 years, last 5 years being on this set almost made this set my home in the industry, and finally it was my last day... Of course there's still so much work left and apparently a part 3, but it felt different... it felt overwhelming... it felt like it was ending."

She added, "Some sort of sadness that even I didn't understand, and suddenly all the emotions came together and the days of extreme hard work came rushing back to me, and I was feeling tired, exhausted, but at the same time so grateful."

The Pushpa 2 actress admitted she was going to miss everyone and especially the team. The connection she had with Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and the entire crew made her emotional. Rashmika said the people she worked with over the years knew her best. It was hard to let go of such a familiar and supportive environment.

Allu Arjun also took to his social media handle to share his feelings after wrapping up Pushpa 2 shoot. He wrote, "LAST DAY LAST SHOT OF PUSHPA . 5 years JOURNEY of PUSHPA completed. What a journey."

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will also feature Fahadh Faasil is a prominent role alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

