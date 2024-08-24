'Excited to be back...': Ravi Teja shares health update on surgery after muscle injury on RT75 sets

Ravi Teja's recent surgery to repair a muscle tear has left fans concerned and worried about the actor’s health. However, updating his fans and well-wishers about his health, Ravi Teja took to his official X account and spoke about getting discharged from the hospital.

He shared a post today (August 24) and wrote, “Successfully discharged after a smooth surgery and feeling fine. Grateful for all your warm blessings and support Excited to be back on set soon"

Check the post below!

Recently, Ravi Teja sustained a muscle tear in his right hand while filming his upcoming movie, RT75. Despite the injury, he continued shooting, demonstrating his determination and commitment to his work. However, this led to further aggravation of the injury, necessitating medical intervention.

Earlier, the actor’s team had already informed on social media about his surgery. The statement read, "Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery."

Check the post below!

On the work front, Ravi Teja was recently seen in his latest release Mr Bachchan which hit the theaters on August 15. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is the official Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster Raid, originally starring Ajay Devgn.

Advertisement

Mr Bachchan follows the story of Anand, an honest income tax officer who faces suspension due to his unwavering principles. Despite high anticipation, Mr Bachchan received mixed to negative reviews upon its release. Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also features Bhagyashri Borse and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Next, the actor will be seen in debutant director Bhanu Bhogavarapu's RT75 which marks the 75th project of Ravi Teja as an actor. It is worth mentioning that the film reunites Ravi Teja with actress Sreeleela, who previously featured in Dhamaka together.

As per reports, the makers have set a release date for Sankranti 2025, positioning the film to compete with other major releases during the festive season.

ALSO READ: Nagarjuna Akkineni’s FIRST reaction to his N-Convention Centre getting razed: ‘Unlawful manner of demolition’