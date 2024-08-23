Ravi Teja suffers muscle injury on his upcoming film RT75 sets, undergoes surgery

Ravi Teja, known for his high-octane performances and dedication to his craft, recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand while filming his upcoming movie, RT75. Despite the injury, the actor continued shooting, demonstrating his commitment to the project. However, this decision led to further aggravation of the injury, necessitating medical intervention.

On Thursday, Ravi Teja underwent successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals to address the muscle tear. A team of skilled medical professionals performed the procedure, ensuring that the actor received the best possible care. As per the medical team's advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete and healthy recovery.

The statement from his team read, "Mass Maharaja #Raviteja recently sustained a muscle tear in his right hand during the filming of #RT75. Despite the injury, he continued to shoot, which unfortunately led to further aggravation. Yesterday, He underwent a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospitals and as per medical advice, he has been prescribed six weeks of bed rest to ensure a complete recovery."

After the news of Ravi Teja's surgery surfaced online, his fans expressed their support and well-wishes for the actor's swift recovery.

Check out the statement below:

RT75 is an eagerly anticipated Telugu film that marks the 75th project of Ravi Teja. Directed by debutant Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film has generated significant buzz since its announcement.

The film reunites Ravi Teja with actress Sreeleela, who previously starred alongside him in the 2022 hit Dhamaka. Their chemistry is anticipated to be a highlight of the film, as they aim to recreate the magic of their earlier collaboration.

The filmmakers have reportedly set a release date for Sankranti 2025, positioning the film to compete with other major releases during the festive season. For the unversed, Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara, and several other films are aiming for a Sankranti release next year.

Meanwhile, the other details about Ravi Teja and Sreeleela starrer RT75 are under wraps.

