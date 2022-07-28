Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu buy the same house again for a massive price after divorce from Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha, as we all know, has always proved that she is self-made. She even addressed the same during the recent episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 7. There were also reports that she demanded Rs 200 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya, which Samantha clarified recently and called the most absurd rumour. Now, a video of veteran actor Murali Mohan has surfaced on social media revealing that Sam bought the same house, in which she was living with Naga Chaitanya before the divorce, at a massive amount.

Reportedly, by giving extra profit to the owners they sold, Samantha bought the same house. Meanwhile, amidst battling with all personal trauma, Samantha recently stated, 'she has come out stronger than ever.' She continues to stay committed to her work and is taking forward all her work assignments.

Meanwhile, check out the video of Murali Mohan below:

On the work front, Samantha is currently shooting for Siva Nirvana’s next, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The team recently commenced the third schedule in Hyderabad.

Moving on, after the blockbuster success of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Sam is looking forward to the grand release of Yashoda, Shakuntalam.

Samantha is also teaming up with Taapsee Pannu for a film. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Taapsee confirmed the same saying, "There is something that we are working together on. We will announce what it is very soon. But yes, we are working on something together. I will be producing it. If there is a part in it that I can do, then I would, but she (Samantha Ruth Prabhu) is going to be leading it. There is a different kind of excitement."