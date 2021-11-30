EXCLUSIVE: Adivi Sesh says SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali was a film school for him; Has signed two Hindi films

Adivi Sesh is busy promoting his upcoming film - Major, however, not many know that the actor was also a part of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. He had played the role of Bhadra, Bhallaladeva's son in the period drama. “That was before I became a lead actor in Telugu cinema. When you come from no background, and I had also come to a new country. Moving to India was a new country, just having no help. So I was just starting to do these supporting roles. (But) right after Baahubali I had my solo success as a hero in Telugu (with) Kshanam, which Sajid Nadiadwala sir remade in Hindi as Baaghi 2, and from there the rest of my career happened,” smiles Adivi.

He says that Baahubali was a film school for him. “What I was able to learn from Rajamouli sir just by watching him, he has no idea I know this. For 100 days I was just watching him on the set, and there is so much I learnt. There is so much about my own work ethic that I think I have learnt from him,” adds Adivi. Major is scheduled to release in February 2022. Does he have any film offers from the Hindi space?

“I have actually signed my next two Hindi films. I’ll announce them post Major. We are due for some announcements really soon. The main thing is that we want to do right by Major Sandeep first and really take his story out into the world,” he signs off.

