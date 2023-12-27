EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor asked everyone how much Animal will earn at box office; Pranay Reddy Vanga speaks on Animal Park

It’s been nearly four weeks since Sandeep Reddy Vanga-backed Animal was theatrically released. And even today, the film is going strong in theatres worldwide. The action-thriller has joined the Rs 500 crores with films like Gadar 2, Pathaan, and Jawan. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Pranay Reddy Vanga, the producer of Animal, expressed his views on the film’s box-office success and shared that Ranbir Kapoor wanted the movie to reach the Rs 500-crore mark.

Ranbir Kapoor saw Animal reaching Rs 500 crores mark

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, the producer of Animal, Pranay Reddy Vanga, revisited the time when Ranbir Kapoor asked everyone in the team about the film’s business. Sharing about it, he said that they discussed it in Hyderabad and Ranbir was asking them.

He divulged, “When we were in a meeting, he (Ranbir Kapoor) asked AK (Anil Kapoor) sir, ‘Sir, kitna hoga collection?’ AK said, ‘Why are you asking me?’ RK responded, ‘Since you’re senior, we’re asking you.’ AK sir said Rs 350 crores I'll be happy but if Rs 400 crores happens then it would be great.”

Ranbir then asked his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. She said that her earlier movie did a Rs 300 crores business. Therefore, Rs 400 crores should be good. Then Ranbir asked producer Bhushan Kumar who refused to respond. The actor then asked Pranay. This is what he said to Ranbir. “I said that for the kind of effort we have put in for three years, anything less than Rs 500 crores, I won't be happy. Then RK was very happy and he said that ‘If Rs 500 crores happens then it would be like next level’. So, now it has become a reality, very happy,” Pranay Reddy Vanga added.

Watch the interview below:

Pranay also expressed his happiness of being associated with a film like Animal which has done more than Rs 850 crores in business worldwide. He said, “We are very happy. The day one when we started this project when Sandeep narrated to us, we thought this would be a big hit. In the process slowly we got the confidence based on the scene development. So, overall, we are very happy with the result and it has collected Rs 500 crores plus in India and Rs 300 crores plus in the rest of the world. So, o overall it’s Rs 850 crores, I guess. I thought it would make Rs 500 crores.”

Pranay Reddy Vanga spills the beans about Animal Park

If you had stayed till the very last moment of the film, you would have watched a glance at the sequel of the film titled Animal Park. Talking about it, the screenplay writer said, “Animal Park abhi kuch nahi hai. Abhi paper pe toh kuch nahi hai (Nothing is on paper as of now). But the only advantage of Animal Park is all the characters are established. So, yeah it won't take much time to take forward.”

