EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Babu and I were nervous about Sitara's first music video: Namrata Shirodkar spills the beans

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Apr 12, 2022 01:06 PM IST  |  4.9K
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara made her first music video debut for Sarkaru Vaari Paata's special song titled, Penny. The father-daughter duo kills it with their dance moves. Everything happened over a casual talk while having dinner at home, Namrata Shirodkar spills the beans in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

"It was actually Thaman who came up with the idea after he saw Sitara do a reel on Kalavathi. He mentioned to Mahesh in passing. After Mahesh came home, he talked about it during dinner to me and Sitara. Sitara jumped and said, 'Nana it will be fun...I would love to do it," reveals Namrata Shirodkar. 

She further added, "Somewhere it came through and we were all nervous because it was her first attempt in a professional set-up. We were not sure about how it would turn out so we decided to try, see and if it works will release it, and if it doesn't we were happy not to do it. I think it worked out just amazing for everyone. She was phenomenal, all set and focused. She knew, she wanted to do it and did it fabulously. She was disciplined and all of that takes to be on a film working set. She surprised me and Mahesh. We were proud and pleasantly surprised." 

Asked if we'll get to see her doing more music videos since she loves dancing, Namrata replies, "I don't think you will see her in music videos. She actually keeps doing her things, she loves dancing and keeps making reels with her friends." 

Mahesh Babu and Namrata's little one has made her parents proud yet again as she performed her first Kuchipudi dance recital on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami. Sharing a bit about Sitara learning classical dancing, Namrata adds, "She has been learning classical dancing since the age of 5 and has reached the stage where she can do recitals now. Her teachers also think she is ready for it. This was her first in-house recital and teachers were very happy with the results. She is very tuned into that type of dance form also."

Former Miss India and Bollywood actress says her daughter is 'multitalented', 'loves painting, 'beautifully swims' and "she does what she likes and what she doesn't, she will not. It would be safe to say these are her skills and hobbies that she tries to become better at."

