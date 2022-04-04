EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Galrani opens up on wedding with Aadhi Pinisetty, being called directors' lucky charm & more

Referred to as the 'Darling' of Tamil cinema and the lucky charm of directors, Nikki Galrani in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla says she feels 'blessed and accepted' on getting such titles. "It is entirely Kerala's love for me," says Nikki who made her Tamil debut with the horror film Darling in 2015.

Nikki, being the risk-taker she is, played the role of a ghost in her first Tamil film. "To me, it wasn't a risk but it was a great opportunity that I could perform and showcase my talent. To me, it was not about looking glam but proving myself as a performer at the very beginning of my career. That was my approach towards it," said Nikki.

Interestingly, her recently release film Idiot sees her playing a role along similar lines. Asked about how challenging it gets, Nikki replies, "I did play Ghost in certain episodes... It gets a little more exhausting and draining than usual to play an intense character like Ghost because you have makeup, whole getup, and a lot goes behind it. I think it is equally fun as it is completely fictional."

Nikki recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend and actor Aadhi Pinisetty. About her wedding plans, the Darling actress reveals, "Marriage is on cards and it's a beautiful feeling. It is so great that people are so kind to the two of us. The marriage is on cards very very soon. I will let you'll know the dates soon."

The consecutive success of films in Tamil and Malayalam has made her one of the most sought-after actresses. Asked if she ever felt typecast or faced sexism during any phase of her career, she responds, "I think all of us face sexism, no matter what industry you work in. I feel very gradually but very slowly, things are changing for good. I hope we reach a point where everything gets equal and believe inequality."

Nikki has worked in multiple languages. Asked if she has experienced any differences, the stunner replies, "It was not a major challenge to learn the language though I didn't speak any of the South languages initially. I easily picked it up because I was born and raised in Bengaluru, so was exposed to that culture. My friends and everyone around used to speak South languages. I had a little touch of learning the language."

Up next, Nikki Galrani has Virunnu in Malayalam with action king Arjun and Sivudu in Telugu with Aadhi, directed by Suseenthiran.