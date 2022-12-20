EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Ruth Prabhu NOT out of Varun Dhawan's Citadel; To begin shoot in Jan 2023?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in the news with reports buzzing in every corner that she opted out of her Bollywood projects including Varun Dhawan co-starrer Citadel. Several reports claimed that due to her health issues, she is opting out of the series. However, our sources confirmed that it's not true. Samantha is very much a part of Raj and DK's Citadel. Samantha is not taking any breaks due to her health issue, Myositis. Earlier today, it was reported that the actress is planning to take a long break from acting till she recovers completely, however, it's not true. According to our sources, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very much a part of the Bollywood project Citadel. A close source revealed to Pinkvilla, "Samantha is part of Citadel. She has also given her dates in January. But depending on her availability and health, the official shooting dates will be confirmed. The rumours are baseless. The shoot is expected to begin soon."

About Varun Dhawan and Russo Brother's Citadel Written by Sita R. Menon along with Raj & DK, the Original spy series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. The Russo Brothers, who created the original show, earlier today took to their social media space and shared a picture of Varun Dhawan as they confirmed his role in the yet-to-be-titled Indian installment of Citadel. They also confirmed that the regular shoot will begin in January 2023. Taking to Instagram, the Russo Brothers wrote, "We are thrilled to officially announce that we will be bringing you the Indian installment of the Citadel universe. The local Original spy series will start filming in January 2023.” Previously, Pinkvilla also reported that Citadel’s lead pair, Varun and Samantha will feature in some high-octane action sequences in the show and will train in martial arts as a part of their prep. Reportedly, they will be seen in the roles of spies. A source also informed us, “Citadel India is set in the 1990s. In fact, the makers play around in two timelines – the start and the end of the 90s.”