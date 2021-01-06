EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Srinath on being paired with R Madhavan again: Want to be his heroine if Minnale is remade

Ahead of the release, lead actress Shraddha expressed how she felt working with R Madhavan again and her on-screen chemistry with the actor.

The upcoming romantic musical drama Maara starring R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath is all set to release in two days. The film has been the talk of the town since its inceptions and fans can't wait to know what's in store for them. Shraddha and Maddy are pairing up again after their film Vikram Vedha and there is too much curiosity among the audience to see them together again. Ahead of the release, lead actress Shraddha expressed how she felt working with R Madhavan and her on-screen chemistry with the actor.

"Our onscreen chemistry worked out well in Vikram Vedha. I hope Maara would fulfil audience expectations on us. He knows a lot about the technical aspects of filmmaking. The admiration, adulation for him in Vikram Vedha continued in Maara. He is a wonderful actor. I love his Minnale a lot. If it is remade now, I want to act as his heroine in it," shared the actress.

Directed by debutant Director Dhilip Kumar, the film’s trailer took the audiences on a heartfelt journey of fairy tale and won million hearts within hours of launch making it one of the most loved trailers.

The film also Alexander Babu, Sshivada Nair, Mouli, Padmavati Rao and Abhirami in prominent roles. The tracks from the film are also a hit among the audience.

Maara is releasing on January 8 on Amazon Prime Video!

